Customers purchase Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Waste of resources’: self-isolating Hongkongers slam handout of Covid-19 supplies as slow and disorganised
- Pro-Beijing newspaper says disorganised distribution of supplies leaves patients like soldiers ‘going to the battlefield without bullets’
- Beijing showing signs it is ‘not pleased’ with performance of Hong Kong government, according to think tank vice-president
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Customers purchase Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg