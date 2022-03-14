Empty streets in the Futian district of Shenzhen Empty street on Monday, the first day of a week-long lockdown. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong should learn from Shenzhen’s lockdown by using clear and swift dissemination of information, observers urge
- City leader Carrie Lam rebuts direct comparison between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, cites differences in systems, resources and manpower mobilisation
- Shenzhen residents in week-long lockdown have to stay at home except to undergo testing three times a week, with shops closed and streets mostly empty
