Medical practitioners from Guangdong province arrive at AsiaWorld-Expo on Tuesday to assist in the treatment of coronavirus patients there. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: mainland Chinese health professionals working in Hong Kong ‘will only make major decisions in consultation with local doctors’

  • Major decisions ‘can only be carried out after communicating with the Hong Kong staff and reaching a consensus between the two teams’, a public union representative says
  • The Hospital Authority, meanwhile, says it will bear the ultimate responsibility for any issues arising from procedures the newcomers carry out

Jack Tsang
Updated: 2:30pm, 15 Mar, 2022

