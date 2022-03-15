Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog found that more than 75 per cent of stress-relieving toys for children failed to meet safety standards. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong consumer watchdog finds over 75 per cent of stress-relieving toys for children fail to meet EU safety standards
- Consumer Council says 22 out of 29 plastic toys did not comply with safety requirements set out by European Union
- Items sampled include silicone and bath toys that allow children to relieve stress by squeezing and kneading them
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
