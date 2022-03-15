Patients are lined up outside the accident and emergency department at Princess Margaret Hospital in Lai King on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong set to close public beaches to better enforce social-distancing rules as 27,765 Covid-19 cases reported

  • Government may announce closures on Wednesday as too many people have gone to beaches unmasked, insider says
  • Thirteen private hospitals also pledge total of 1,000 beds mostly for non-Covid patients to help ease pressure on public health care system

Gigi ChoyNadia Lam
Updated: 6:12pm, 15 Mar, 2022

