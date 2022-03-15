Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has reported safety hazards in several grill appliances it has tested. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong consumer watchdog turns up heat on grill appliance markers after 60 per cent of products report safety hazards
- Consumer Council conducts study of 11 grill appliances, with one product bursting into flames during stress testing
- Five other products were also found to contain parts that could reach excessively high temperatures
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has reported safety hazards in several grill appliances it has tested. Photo: SCMP