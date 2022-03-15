University of Hong Kong estimates the outbreak will eventually infect 4.8 million people, or almost two-thirds of the population. Photo: Dickson Lee
How to get help if you test positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong
- University of Hong Kong estimates outbreak will eventually infect 4.8 million people, or almost two-thirds of city’s population
- The Hospital Authority on Tuesday introduced a care system to support infected residents undergoing quarantine at home or at isolation facilities
