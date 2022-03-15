An NGO-run hotline has reported a massive surge in Covid-related calls from elderly Hongkongers. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An NGO-run hotline has reported a massive surge in Covid-related calls from elderly Hongkongers. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Popular emergency hotline for elderly Hongkongers records surge in coronavirus-related calls

  • NGO-run hotline records sharp increase in Covid-related distress calls from 54 in January to 2,020 inquiries in first two weeks of this month
  • SoCO community organiser calls for government to increase number of hotlines and personal channels as seniors struggle to get help

Victor Ting and Jess Ma

Updated: 10:04pm, 15 Mar, 2022

