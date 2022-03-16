NGOs have warned that a door-to-door vaccination drive could cover only one-tenth of those in need. Photo: Jelly Tse
NGOs have warned that a door-to-door vaccination drive could cover only one-tenth of those in need. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Door-to-door vaccine scheme for homebound Hongkongers to launch next week but NGOs warn many more in need of coronavirus jabs

  • Inoculation drive for homebound seniors and disabled residents aims to vaccinate 10,000, with option to expand initiative based on demand
  • But NGO community organiser warns goal is too modest and says more than 100,000 seniors with mobility issues in need of jabs

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 7:00am, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
NGOs have warned that a door-to-door vaccination drive could cover only one-tenth of those in need. Photo: Jelly Tse
NGOs have warned that a door-to-door vaccination drive could cover only one-tenth of those in need. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE