The use of Paxlovid in Hong Kong’s public hospitals, designated clinics and elderly care facilities will begin on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
Coronavirus: how do oral drugs molnupiravir and Paxlovid work, and what are other treatment options used in Hong Kong?
- The drugs should be given patients with mild to moderate symptoms within five days of the onset of symptoms
- So far more than 300 patients in Queen Mary Hospital have been prescribed molnupirvir, with about 80 per cent of them in stable condition, says HKU professor Ivan Hung
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
The use of Paxlovid in Hong Kong’s public hospitals, designated clinics and elderly care facilities will begin on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters