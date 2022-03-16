Residents snap up rapid Covid-19 tests at a shop in Sham Shui Po late last month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Residents snap up rapid Covid-19 tests at a shop in Sham Shui Po late last month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: city leader Carrie Lam says daily cases have plateaued, but residents can’t let guard down

  • The latest briefing comes as the city prepares to close public beaches on Thursday to prevent social-distancing violations
  • It also follows a prediction by researchers on Tuesday that some 3.6 million residents have already been contracted Covid-19 in the surging fifth wave of infections

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Victor Ting and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 12:29pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents snap up rapid Covid-19 tests at a shop in Sham Shui Po late last month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Residents snap up rapid Covid-19 tests at a shop in Sham Shui Po late last month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE