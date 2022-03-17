Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will continue to host a daily Covid-19 press briefing on anti-epidemic work “until the city wins the battle”. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader’s daily press briefings may undermine credibility if she fails to deliver results, analysts say

  • Observers say Carrie Lam’s move may cause public to question if actual anti-epidemic work is being neglected or whether she intends to garner support for second term
  • But Executive Council member Ronny Tong says daily briefings can prevent confusing and wrong messages from circulating in community

Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:00am, 17 Mar, 2022

