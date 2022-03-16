Hong Kong’s care homes have been battling a manpower crunch after staff were infected with Covid-19 or quarantined. Photo: David Wong
‘Huge headache’ for Hong Kong care homes as Covid-19 lockdowns across border delay arrival of mainland workers
- Operators of the city’s care homes for the elderly say the sector still lacks about 5,000 to 6,000 carers, after thousands of staff were infected or quarantined
- Care homes are working to recruit local staff but many are unwilling to look after infected elderly, says Kenneth Chan of Elderly Services Association
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
