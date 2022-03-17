Coronavirus patients crowd a temporary waiting area outside the accident and emergency department of Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan earlier this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: use mainland Chinese help well, plan for next stage of battle and ensure social stability, top Beijing official tells local government
- At a high-level meeting in Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Xia Baolong said the city was still facing an uphill battle against the pandemic
- He went on to instruct the local administration to plan for the next phase of the pandemic with a focus on the ‘three reductions’, referring infections, severe cases and deaths
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
