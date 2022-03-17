The government has banned all access to public beaches. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong shuts public beaches amid Covid-19 surge, but frustrated residents ask: why can’t we swim and relax?
- Government closes all public beaches amid outcry from mainland Chinese online users over social-distancing measures perceived as lax
- Residents react with mixed emotions, with one restaurant manager urging authorities to give clear deadline to allow businesses to adjust
