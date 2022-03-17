The government has banned all access to public beaches. Photo: Felix Wong
The government has banned all access to public beaches. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong shuts public beaches amid Covid-19 surge, but frustrated residents ask: why can’t we swim and relax?

  • Government closes all public beaches amid outcry from mainland Chinese online users over social-distancing measures perceived as lax
  • Residents react with mixed emotions, with one restaurant manager urging authorities to give clear deadline to allow businesses to adjust

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 6:56pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The government has banned all access to public beaches. Photo: Felix Wong
The government has banned all access to public beaches. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE