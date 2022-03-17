Residents have been told to leave Bay Bridge Lifestyle Retreat hotel in Ting Kau. Photo: May Tse
Residents have been told to leave Bay Bridge Lifestyle Retreat hotel in Ting Kau. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong long-stay hotel tenants livid over having to make room for Covid-19 community isolation facilities

  • Long-term residents at Bay Bridge Lifestyle Retreat in Tsuen Wan vow to ignore legal letters demanding they vacate their flats
  • While hotel has offered compensation and provided alternative property for them, some residents are not happy with offer

Nadia Lam
Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Mar, 2022

