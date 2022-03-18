Beds set up for Covid-19 patients at AsiaWorld-Expo. Photo: Dickson Lee
Beds set up for Covid-19 patients at AsiaWorld-Expo. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: ‘abandoned and in a living hell’? Staff crunch leads to 20 days without showers for elderly patients at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo isolation facility

  • Housewife says 93-year-old mother developed skin ulcers after 23-day stay at centre, calling older woman’s experience a ‘nightmare’
  • Nurse says staff work 12-hour shifts and she attends to 80 patients daily

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 3:46pm, 18 Mar, 2022

