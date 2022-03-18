Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has promised to review the social-distancing rules and quarantine requirements for travellers. Photo: Pool
Hong Kong at the tipping point: ‘frank words’, dire warnings prompted city leader’s rethink of tough anti-Covid measures
- Trusted advisers warned Carrie Lam city had reached critical tipping point and Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub was under threat
- Bernard Chan, convenor of the Executive Council, calls for road map to international community on when restrictions on travellers can be relaxed
