Professor Gabriel Leung is the dean of the faculty of medicine at the University of Hong Kong and a top adviser to the government on its Covid-19 response. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | Hong Kong can ease pandemic-control regime in 6 to 8 weeks if 2 key conditions met, government adviser says
- In an exclusive interview with the Post, Professor Gabriel Leung lays out road map for city to relax social-distancing rules
- Hong Kong must first fully vaccinate 90 per cent of elderly and procure million courses of antiviral drug Paxlovid to shield vulnerable against ‘exit wave’ of infections, he says
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
