Professor Gabriel Leung is the dean of the faculty of medicine at the University of Hong Kong and a top adviser to the government on its Covid-19 response. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | Hong Kong can ease pandemic-control regime in 6 to 8 weeks if 2 key conditions met, government adviser says

  • In an exclusive interview with the Post, Professor Gabriel Leung lays out road map for city to relax social-distancing rules
  • Hong Kong must first fully vaccinate 90 per cent of elderly and procure million courses of antiviral drug Paxlovid to shield vulnerable against ‘exit wave’ of infections, he says

Victor Ting

Updated: 7:30am, 18 Mar, 2022

