Workers transfer bodies of patients into a refrigerated shipping container outside the Fu Shan Public Mortuary. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police to help families collect bodies of loved ones in public hospitals from next week
- From next Monday, officers will help contact the families for identification of bodies in a bid to expedite processing of patients who died in emergency rooms
- Lawmaker Vincent Cheng suggests authorities set up a hotline service for families to inquire about location of bodies and related arrangements
Workers transfer bodies of patients into a refrigerated shipping container outside the Fu Shan Public Mortuary. Photo: Sam Tsang