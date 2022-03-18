Workers transfer bodies of patients into a refrigerated shipping container outside the Fu Shan Public Mortuary. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police to help families collect bodies of loved ones in public hospitals from next week

  • From next Monday, officers will help contact the families for identification of bodies in a bid to expedite processing of patients who died in emergency rooms
  • Lawmaker Vincent Cheng suggests authorities set up a hotline service for families to inquire about location of bodies and related arrangements

Sammy Heung
Updated: 12:23am, 18 Mar, 2022

