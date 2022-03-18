Bookings for Covid-19 boosters will open to adult Hongkongers from Monday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Bookings for Covid-19 boosters will open to adult Hongkongers from Monday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s total number of infections surpasses 1 million as 20,082 new cases, another 265 deaths reported

  • Latest infections push city’s Covid-19 tally to 1,016,944 since the pandemic began, with fifth wave alone accounting for more than 1 million cases
  • Reservations for booster shots set to open at 8am on Monday via government online system

Nadia Lam
Updated: 5:40pm, 18 Mar, 2022

