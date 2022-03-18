Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service says the amount of blood collected daily has dropped to under half of its target. Photo: David Wong
Coronavirus: call for Hongkongers to donate blood as supply runs low amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service issues plea, saying amount collected daily has dropped to under half of target
- Covid-19 patients can also donate blood after at least 14 days from recovery
