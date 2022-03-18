Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service says the amount of blood collected daily has dropped to under half of its target. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service says the amount of blood collected daily has dropped to under half of its target. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: call for Hongkongers to donate blood as supply runs low amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service issues plea, saying amount collected daily has dropped to under half of target
  • Covid-19 patients can also donate blood after at least 14 days from recovery

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:20pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service says the amount of blood collected daily has dropped to under half of its target. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service says the amount of blood collected daily has dropped to under half of its target. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE