A community isolation facility in Fanling for residents with mild symptoms. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to spruce up conditions at new isolation facilities after complaints about poor quarantine experience
- Security Bureau’s anti-epidemic task force says it has been sourcing for items such as books and toys to cater to residents quarantined at isolation centres
- The team has adapted to feedback from residents and the experience in the Tsing Yi facility in how the newer isolation centres are run, it adds
