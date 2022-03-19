A community isolation facility in Fanling for residents with mild symptoms. Photo: Felix Wong
A community isolation facility in Fanling for residents with mild symptoms. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to spruce up conditions at new isolation facilities after complaints about poor quarantine experience

  • Security Bureau’s anti-epidemic task force says it has been sourcing for items such as books and toys to cater to residents quarantined at isolation centres
  • The team has adapted to feedback from residents and the experience in the Tsing Yi facility in how the newer isolation centres are run, it adds

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 11:09am, 19 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A community isolation facility in Fanling for residents with mild symptoms. Photo: Felix Wong
A community isolation facility in Fanling for residents with mild symptoms. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE