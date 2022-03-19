Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her daily presser. Photo: SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her daily presser. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends civil servants, hails their commitment to pandemic work despite infections and criticism

  • Chief executive tells daily press briefing that public sector workforce has been struggling in the face of much adversity, but they will refute malicious rumours
  • Food and health secretary Sophia Chan earlier warns pandemic situation remains ‘critical and complicated’

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris LauNadia Lam
Chris Lau and Nadia Lam

Updated: 11:52am, 19 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her daily presser. Photo: SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her daily presser. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE