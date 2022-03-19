Hong Kong’s funeral industry has warned that the city faces a shortage of coffins amid a surge in coronavirus-related deaths. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
‘Dead bodies will pile up’: Hong Kong funeral industry warns of coffin shortage despite increase in supply following easing of lockdown restrictions in Shenzhen
- ‘We need 300 coffins every day to cope with the daily fatalities,’ says Hong Kong Funeral Business Association chairman Ng Yiu-tong
- ‘Coffins are as essential as rice to people … The government needs to set priorities and ensure a stable supply,’ he says
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s funeral industry has warned that the city faces a shortage of coffins amid a surge in coronavirus-related deaths. Photo: Yik Yeung-man