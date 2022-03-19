Hospital Authority Chief Manager Dr Lau Ka-hin says public health facilities have administered Merck’s molnupiravir to 8,500 patients so far. Photo: Handout
Hospital Authority Chief Manager Dr Lau Ka-hin says public health facilities have administered Merck’s molnupiravir to 8,500 patients so far. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: nearly 10,000 Hongkongers treated with oral antivirals since their introduction 2 weeks ago

  • Hospital Authority Chief Manager Dr Lau Ka-hin says public health facilities have administered Merck’s molnupiravir to 8,500 patients so far
  • About 1,000 others have received Pfizer’s Paxlovid since it was made locally available last Wednesday

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris LauKathleen Magramo
Chris Lau and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:08pm, 19 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hospital Authority Chief Manager Dr Lau Ka-hin says public health facilities have administered Merck’s molnupiravir to 8,500 patients so far. Photo: Handout
Hospital Authority Chief Manager Dr Lau Ka-hin says public health facilities have administered Merck’s molnupiravir to 8,500 patients so far. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE