Hong Kong’s elderly residents who live alone say they receive little support when they are infected with the coronavirus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s infected elderly residents isolating alone at home feel ‘hopeless’ with little family or community support
- Social workers estimate more than 100,000 elderly residents living alone or with only their spouse have been infected during the latest surge
- Ivan Lin, with the Society for Community Organisation, accuses government of failing to provide adequate support for vulnerable group
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
