Diners at a food court under social-distancing measures. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: 2.5 million Hongkongers infected, daily caseload expected to dip under 1,000 in coming weeks – top government adviser

  • HKU’s Professor Yuen Kwok-yung urges residents to get vaccinated and brace for future waves as ‘eradication of the virus will not happen’
  • He also suggests city could consider easing travel restrictions, with imported cases far below that in the community

Jack Tsang
Updated: 2:54pm, 20 Mar, 2022

