Diners at a food court under social-distancing measures. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: 2.5 million Hongkongers infected, daily caseload expected to dip under 1,000 in coming weeks – top government adviser
- HKU’s Professor Yuen Kwok-yung urges residents to get vaccinated and brace for future waves as ‘eradication of the virus will not happen’
- He also suggests city could consider easing travel restrictions, with imported cases far below that in the community
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
