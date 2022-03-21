Secondary school principals have called for special support for students sitting DSE exams who have been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong school principals call for special support for DSE students affected by coronavirus outbreak
- Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary School urges exam authorities to allow students in infected households to sit assessments at special centres
- City leaders pushes for vaccination drive among young children, but some primary school and kindergarten heads says parents are worried about side effects
