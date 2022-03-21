Residents and workers subject to compulsory testing queue up for Covid-19 screening in Sai Kung. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong put the brakes on mass testing. What caused the policy U-turn?
- City leader Lam also hits out at pro-establishment camp, asks lawmakers to ‘reflect’ on having pressured government to carry out universal testing as soon as possible
- Pandemic situation, number of isolation facilities available among factors considered, source says, adding that ‘chances of doing it eventually are slim’
