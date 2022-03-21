Residents and workers subject to compulsory testing queue up for Covid-19 screening in Sai Kung. Photo: May Tse
Residents and workers subject to compulsory testing queue up for Covid-19 screening in Sai Kung. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong put the brakes on mass testing. What caused the policy U-turn?

  • City leader Lam also hits out at pro-establishment camp, asks lawmakers to ‘reflect’ on having pressured government to carry out universal testing as soon as possible
  • Pandemic situation, number of isolation facilities available among factors considered, source says, adding that ‘chances of doing it eventually are slim’

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:16pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents and workers subject to compulsory testing queue up for Covid-19 screening in Sai Kung. Photo: May Tse
Residents and workers subject to compulsory testing queue up for Covid-19 screening in Sai Kung. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE