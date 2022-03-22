Inbound travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport queue to be transported to quarantine hotels in the city. Photo: May Tse
Explainer |
Hong Kong is revamping its travel and social-distancing rules again: here’s what you need to know
- Quarantine period for Hong Kong residents returning from overseas to be cut from 14 days to seven, while in-person classes are set to resume from April 19
- Social-distancing curbs will be eased starting April 21, with dine-in hours to be extended to 10pm and four customers allowed per table in first phase
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Inbound travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport queue to be transported to quarantine hotels in the city. Photo: May Tse