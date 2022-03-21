Hong Kong will lift the flight ban on nine countries from April 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong will lift the flight ban on nine countries from April 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to ease tough pandemic-control measures from next month with flight bans lifted, quarantine period for travellers cut

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam reveals government will ease restrictions on arrivals from April 1 while putting on hold contentious plan for compulsory universal testing
  • Businesses will start reopening in phases from April 21 but Lam does not give a timetable for resuming normal travel between Hong Kong and mainland China

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:36am, 22 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong will lift the flight ban on nine countries from April 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong will lift the flight ban on nine countries from April 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE