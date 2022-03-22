Hong Kong has added 18 new quarantine hotels and Cathay Pacific has begun booking new flights in anticipation of the relaxation of entry requirements next month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: government adds 18 quarantine hotels, Cathay schedules flights from banned countries ahead of relaxation of entry restrictions
- Most of the rooms in the newly added hotels are still available, though many are only taking bookings starting in May or June
- Cathay, meanwhile, will only be operating a limited number of flights from certain countries once bans are lifted next month
