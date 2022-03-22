The University of Hong Kong team estimates that about 4.4 million people in the city have been infected by Covid-19 as of March 20. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: moving to endemic stage under ‘controlled transition’ is ‘safest’ strategy for Hong Kong, health experts say
- University of Hong Kong team estimates about 4.5 million residents will have been infected by April 21
- HKU’s Professor Gabriel Leung says it is safer for Hong Kong to move to endemic stage earlier, calls for jab rates among elderly to rise to 90 per cent
