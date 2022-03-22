Hong Kong has been dealing with a shortage of domestic helpers amid the pandemic, with tough travel curbs preventing new hires and those who have left from coming in. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has been dealing with a shortage of domestic helpers amid the pandemic, with tough travel curbs preventing new hires and those who have left from coming in. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s domestic helpers to benefit from eased travel curbs, but competition for quarantine hotels, flight suspension rule still a bane

  • Union chief points to bookings for hotels being mostly full until June or into August, as other travellers, especially students, scramble to return
  • But general easing of rules welcomed by some helpers after more than two years separated from families

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 9:06pm, 22 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has been dealing with a shortage of domestic helpers amid the pandemic, with tough travel curbs preventing new hires and those who have left from coming in. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has been dealing with a shortage of domestic helpers amid the pandemic, with tough travel curbs preventing new hires and those who have left from coming in. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE