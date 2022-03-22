Inbound travellers at Hong Kong International Airport queue to be transported to quarantine hotels in the city. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong quarantine: scramble for rooms as city residents stuck abroad plan return, with some hotels ‘fully booked till August’
- A check by the Post on 43 hotels shows only four of them still have rooms available in April, while at least 33 others only have vacancies after May
- Overseas Hongkongers share frustrations of trying to change bookings to take advantage of travel curbs set to ease next month
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Inbound travellers at Hong Kong International Airport queue to be transported to quarantine hotels in the city. Photo: Nora Tam