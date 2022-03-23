Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated so full-day, in-person classes could resume. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated so full-day, in-person classes could resume. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: schools must have 90 per cent student vaccination rate to resume full-day, in-person classes

  • All teachers and staff must also have received at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine to return to campus, education minister Kevin Yeung says
  • Authorities are also exploring setting up special exam centres for students who would otherwise not be able to take their university entrance tests for pandemic-related reasons

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Natalie WongJack Tsang
Natalie Wong and Jack Tsang

Updated: 12:27pm, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated so full-day, in-person classes could resume. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated so full-day, in-person classes could resume. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE