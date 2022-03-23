Chief Executive Carrie Lam is appearing at the Legislative Council on Wednesday to answer questions about her government’s handling of the pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader grilled by lawmakers, says she does not have ‘crystal ball’ to predict when mass testing should be rolled out
- Wednesday’s session is the second time Lam has attended a question and answer event at Legco since its newly elected lawmakers began their terms in January
- It comes days after Lam unveiled a new road map for gradually easing the city’s strict pandemic control regulations over the next three months
