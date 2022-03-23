Researchers from Hong Kong Polytechnic University have said that more time would be needed to review the presence of “long Covid” symptoms among Omicron patients. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Long Covid: more than 40 per cent of coronavirus patients still suffer from lingering symptoms, Hong Kong study shows
- Hong Kong Polytechnic University tested 118 patients with aerobic and muscle endurance exercises to improve fatigue levels, symptom of ‘long Covid’
- Fatigue from long Covid more common among females, with 50 per cent of women in study reporting symptoms, compared with 30 per cent among men
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
