The new bridge linking Hong Kong and Shenzhen was built before many residents even knew about it . Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s use of emergency powers during Covid-19 crisis draws criticism and support

  • Government turned to 100-year-old law twice last month, once to delay the leadership race and again to clear regulatory roadblocks to assistance from mainland China
  • Lawmakers argue powers needed to help healthcare system nearing collapse, but observers argue it sets dangerous precedent

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Mar, 2022

