The new bridge linking Hong Kong and Shenzhen was built before many residents even knew about it . Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s use of emergency powers during Covid-19 crisis draws criticism and support
- Government turned to 100-year-old law twice last month, once to delay the leadership race and again to clear regulatory roadblocks to assistance from mainland China
- Lawmakers argue powers needed to help healthcare system nearing collapse, but observers argue it sets dangerous precedent
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
The new bridge linking Hong Kong and Shenzhen was built before many residents even knew about it . Photo: Sam Tsang