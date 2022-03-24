Medical workers move an elderly Covid-19 patient at Princess Margaret Hospital earlier this month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to step up use of traditional Chinese medicine in pandemic fight, more practitioners en route from mainland
- City leader Carrie Lam says she has requested Beijing send a team of Chinese medicine experts to offer the city ‘advice on how to prevent infections … and reduce severe cases’
- Hospital Authority chief Tony Ko says Chinese medicine practitioners were already helping out at the makeshift treatment centre at AsiaWorld-Expo
Coronavirus Hong Kong
