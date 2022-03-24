A government source says Hong Kong health authorities have suggested that teachers who have recovered from Covid-19 should supervise all DSE exams. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A government source says Hong Kong health authorities have suggested that teachers who have recovered from Covid-19 should supervise all DSE exams. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health authorities suggest recovered teachers could supervise DSE exams at special centres for close contacts: source

  • Government source says recommendations by health authorities will ‘help minimise infection risks’
  • Insider says students taking Diploma of Secondary Education Examination will be divided into three groups under plan being finalised by Education Bureau

Kathleen Magramo and William Yiu

Updated: 7:02pm, 24 Mar, 2022



