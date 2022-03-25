Courses of Pfizer’s anti-Covid drug Paxlovid roll off of a production line in Germany. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong doctors call on government to allow private practitioners to prescribe oral anti-Covid drugs

  • Doctors say letting private clinics administer the drugs could help reduce the number of severe cases at the community level, especially among the elderly
  • Some, however, have also acknowledged that the government’s supply of the new antiviral drugs is limited

William Yiu

Updated: 3:27pm, 25 Mar, 2022

