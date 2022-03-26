Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are being used to treat Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: 16,000 Hong Kong patients receive new oral anti-Covid drugs with favourable outcomes, few side effects reported, authorities say
- Hospital Authority has bought antiviral drugs molnupiravir, made by US firm MSD, and Pfizer’s Paxlovid, with both having been administered to patients for two weeks
- Clinical effects of both drugs are generally good on patients, including those infected with Covid-19 more than once, consultant says
