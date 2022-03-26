Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are being used to treat Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are being used to treat Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 16,000 Hong Kong patients receive new oral anti-Covid drugs with favourable outcomes, few side effects reported, authorities say

  • Hospital Authority has bought antiviral drugs molnupiravir, made by US firm MSD, and Pfizer’s Paxlovid, with both having been administered to patients for two weeks
  • Clinical effects of both drugs are generally good on patients, including those infected with Covid-19 more than once, consultant says

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
William Yiu

Updated: 8:24pm, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are being used to treat Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are being used to treat Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE