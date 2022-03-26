Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong. Photo: Pool
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to review operation of care homes to ensure speedy handling of future outbreaks, welfare minister says

  • Labour minister Law Chi-kwong says special interdepartmental task force to convene next week to review ways to improve conditions at care homes
  • More than half of fatalities, or 3,786 people, in fifth wave of infections involved residents in care homes for the elderly or disabled

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Ezra Cheung and William Yiu

Updated: 10:41pm, 26 Mar, 2022

