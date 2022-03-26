Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong. Photo: Pool
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to review operation of care homes to ensure speedy handling of future outbreaks, welfare minister says
- Labour minister Law Chi-kwong says special interdepartmental task force to convene next week to review ways to improve conditions at care homes
- More than half of fatalities, or 3,786 people, in fifth wave of infections involved residents in care homes for the elderly or disabled
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong. Photo: Pool