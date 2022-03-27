Customers must show proof of vaccination status before entry into various premises such as restaurants. Photo: Sam Tsang
Too confusing, too much trouble: Hong Kong restaurants despair over checking vaccine status of recovered Covid-19 patients

  • Catering industry says having uniform proof of vaccine exemption will help reduce misunderstandings
  • Recovered patients say it is hard to obtain proof that they were ill and exempted from vaccination

Jess Ma
Updated: 9:45am, 27 Mar, 2022

