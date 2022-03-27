Hong Kong has suffered from a high death rate amid its Covid-19 fifth wave, with most of the fatalities being the unvaccinated elderly. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to inoculate elderly found in lockdowns to be fit but unvaccinated, in new drive also pushing home jabs for seniors, disabled

  • Civil service chief Patrick Nip says city has learned hard lesson from lethal fifth wave, and new policy should also involve ‘vaccines finding people’
  • Asked if officials should be held accountable for high death rates, city leader Carrie Lam expresses sadness for lives lost

Tony Cheung
Updated: 12:39pm, 27 Mar, 2022

