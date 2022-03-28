A nurse inspects dead bodies at Queen Elizabeth Hospital earlier this month. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: actual mortality rate could be lower than believed, but case count much higher, city leader says
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam says that based on estimates of the city’s actual case count, the death rate could be lower than official statistics suggest
- Conceding that about a quarter of the city’s population could have already contracted the coronavirus, Lam says ‘much public health data might need to be analysed and reviewed again’
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
