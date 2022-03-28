A nurse inspects dead bodies at Queen Elizabeth Hospital earlier this month. Photo: Jelly Tse
A nurse inspects dead bodies at Queen Elizabeth Hospital earlier this month. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: actual mortality rate could be lower than believed, but case count much higher, city leader says

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says that based on estimates of the city’s actual case count, the death rate could be lower than official statistics suggest
  • Conceding that about a quarter of the city’s population could have already contracted the coronavirus, Lam says ‘much public health data might need to be analysed and reviewed again’

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Elizabeth CheungGigi ChoySammy Heung
Elizabeth Cheung Gigi Choy and Sammy Heung

Updated: 2:01pm, 28 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse inspects dead bodies at Queen Elizabeth Hospital earlier this month. Photo: Jelly Tse
A nurse inspects dead bodies at Queen Elizabeth Hospital earlier this month. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE