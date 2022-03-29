The Hung Shui Kiu Community Isolation Facility in Yuen Long has special arrangements and dedicated staff in place to serve patients from ethnic minority communities. Photo: Sam Tsang
Staff at Hong Kong coronavirus isolation facility on mission to make patients from ethnic minority communities feel at home

  • The staff members, recruited from the local Indonesian, Filipino and Pakistani communities, help patients who are not comfortable communicating in English or Cantonese
  • ‘Coming into quarantine, they are bound to be nervous and unsure of the procedures. I do my best to chat with them and let them know they are not alone,’ one staff member says

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 7:00am, 29 Mar, 2022

