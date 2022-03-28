1 in 5 recovered Covid-19 patients suffer from dry eyes, Hong Kong study finds. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: 1 in 5 recovered patients suffer from dry eye symptoms, Hong Kong study finds
- Researchers from Chinese University of Hong Kong evaluated 228 recovered patients one to three months after diagnosis
- Most common symptom was blurred vision, followed by itching, pain or burning sensations, tearing or discharge and redness
