Coronavirus: 1 in 5 recovered patients suffer from dry eye symptoms, Hong Kong study finds

  • Researchers from Chinese University of Hong Kong evaluated 228 recovered patients one to three months after diagnosis
  • Most common symptom was blurred vision, followed by itching, pain or burning sensations, tearing or discharge and redness

Danny Mok
Updated: 9:25pm, 28 Mar, 2022

1 in 5 recovered Covid-19 patients suffer from dry eyes, Hong Kong study finds. Photo: Handout
